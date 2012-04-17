SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer is worried the U.S. Air Force is "starting from zero" with the bidding for a canceled order for its Super Tucano planes, a top Embraer executive said in an interview on Tuesday.

Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit, told Reuters that Embraer representatives in a briefing with the United States Air Force on Tuesday got "signals" that the competition contract would start over from scratch. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)