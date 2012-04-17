GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer is worried the U.S. Air Force is "starting from zero" with the bidding for a canceled order for its Super Tucano planes, a top Embraer executive said in an interview on Tuesday.
Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit, told Reuters that Embraer representatives in a briefing with the United States Air Force on Tuesday got "signals" that the competition contract would start over from scratch. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
* Twitter ceo Jack Dorsey - "Rolling back rights for transgender students is wrong. Twitter and Square stand with the LGBTQ community, always" – tweet Source text : http://bit.ly/2lxsd3g