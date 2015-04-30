SAO PAULO, April 30 Embraer SA has to
consider slowing down development of the KC-390 military cargo
jet if the Brazilian Air Force, which is funding the program,
does not catch up on late payments, Chief Executive Officer
Frederico Curado said on a Thursday conference call.
The Brazilian government has fallen behind on around $300
million in payments on defense contracts due to efforts to shore
up the federal budget, hurting Embraer's first-quarter earnings,
which were released earlier in the day.
