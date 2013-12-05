SAO PAULO Dec 5 The head of defense for Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA will leave the company at the beginning of next year after restructuring the division and raising compliance standards amid a bribery investigation, a source with direct knowledge of the decision told Reuters on Thursday.

Luiz Carlos Aguiar will step down after 10 years at Embraer, according to the source, passing the reins at the defense division to Jackson Schneider, currently the head of human resources and institutional relations at Embraer.

Aguiar took over Embraer's defense unit at the beginning of 2011, more than a year after a $92 million deal with the armed forces of the Dominican Republic that triggered a corruption investigation by U.S. and Brazilian authorities.

Embraer declined to comment immediately on the matter.