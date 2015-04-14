RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 Brazilian planemaker
Embraer SA and Swedish partner Saab AB
hope to devise a plan by June for exporting the Gripen fighter
jet from the South American country beginning in 2023, a senior
Embraer official said on Tuesday.
Jackson Schneider, the head of Embraer's defense unit, said
deliveries of 36 Gripen NG single-engine jets to the Brazilian
Air Force from a joint assembly plant in the country would begin
in 2018. It could wrap up as early as 2023, opening up export
capacity.
The companies formalized their partnership in the $5.4
billion program on Tuesday at the LAAD defense fair in Rio.
Schneider said that over the course of the week he would
meet with delegations from around 40 countries who were
interested in the planemaker's KC-390 military cargo jet, which
took its first flight in February.
Embraer also has about 10 open sales campaigns for its Super
Tucano light attack aircraft, Schneider said.
The company continues to work with the Brazilian government
to collect payments due late last year, according to Schneider,
with the aim of stabilizing cash flow on those contracts and
cutting back some defense programs if necessary.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes;
Editing by Christian Plumb)