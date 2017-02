SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday it had selected Germany's Rheinmetall AG to develop training media for the KC-390 military jet program.

The head of Embraer's defense division, Jackson Schneider, said on Tuesday that the KC-390 program was on track to deliver its first plane to Brazil's armed forces in 2018 after military budget cuts last year pushed back the deadline. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)