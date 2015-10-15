BRIEF-Meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke's proposed trial for Gimoti NDA
* Positive type A meeting with FDA confirms acceptability of Evoke Pharma’S proposed comparative exposure PK trial for Gimoti NDA
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA delivered 21 commercial planes and 30 executive aircraft in the third quarter, according to a Thursday filing.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, stood at $22.1 billion at the end of September, the statament added. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Chembio and Find collaborate to develop point-of-care multiplex test for acute febrile illnesses in asia pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: