BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
SAO PAULO Jan 14 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, delivered 106 commercial aircraft and 99 executive jets in 2012, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Of that total, 23 commercial jets and 53 executive jets were delivered in the fourth quarter, the company said, adding that its firm order backlog in 2012 reached $12.5 billion.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.