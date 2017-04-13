Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
SAO PAULO, April 13 Embraer SA delivered 18 commercial jets and 15 executive jets in the first three months of 2017, the Brazilian planemaker said in a securities filing on Thursday.
Deliveries fell from the same period of last year, when Embraer delivered 21 commercial jets and 23 executive jets. The company's backlog of firm orders, a gauge of future revenue, continued slipping in the quarter to $19.2 billion at the end of March from $19.6 billion at the end of December. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.