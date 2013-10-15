SAO PAULO Oct 14 Brazil's Embraer SA
, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker,
said on Tuesday it delivered 19 commercial E-Jets and 25
executive jets from July to September, compared with 27
commercial jets and 13 executive jets in the same period of
2012.
Embraer's order backlog, reflecting the pipeline of future
revenue, rose to $17.8 billion at the end of September from
$17.1 billion at the end of June.
The planemaker's backlog includes demand for its defense and
security business, but the company does not report its quarterly
deliveries of military aircraft.