SAO PAULO, July 14 Brazil's Embraer SA
, the world's largest maker of regional jets,
delivered 29 commercial planes and 29 executive aircraft in the
second quarter, according to a Monday filing.
A year earlier, Embraer delivered 22 commercial jets and 29
executive jets in April-June 2013. The company does not
consolidate information on deliveries of military aircraft.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected
revenue, fell to $18.1 billion at the end of June from $19.2
billion at the end of March.
