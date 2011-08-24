UPDATE 2-Diamond Offshore sees recovery when oil "well over $60"
* Company expects regional jet purchases to take longer
* Delta seeking long-range planes from Boeing:sources
SAO PAULO Aug 24 Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer (EMBR3.SA) does not expect Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) to make a decision about a regional jet order for at least 12 months, the company's news office said on Wednesday, citing Vice President Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva.
De Souza e Silva told Reuters at the Paris Airshow in June he expected Delta to make a decision about its regional jet purchases in October and was optimistic about the company's chances of winning the contract.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Delta is expected in the near future to order 100 Boeing Co (BA.N) extended-range 737 aircraft, which are larger than the regional jets built by Embraer.
Delta said at the start of the year it was seeking to buy aircraft of all sizes. It wants to replace aging models with more fuel efficient aircraft.
Other manufacturers competing to fill the order include Boeing, Airbus EADS EAD.PA and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), according to Delta. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; writing by Brian Ellsworth)
