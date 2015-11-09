(Adds further details, quotes)
By Nadia Saleem and Katie Paul
DUBAI Nov 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer's
head of business jets said on Monday emerging market
sales would slow for the next three years and the company would
focus more on the United States where it is spending more on
marketing and sales.
"I don't see any possibility in the short term of any
reversion in the (emerging) market," Marco Pellegrini, president
and chief executive of Embraer Executive Jets said on the
sidelines of a news briefing during the Dubai airshow.
Demand in the Middle East market is flat, with lower oil
prices in oil-exporting countries dampening new business, he
said.
"Middle East is more related to the economy and oil price. I
think there is a big potential in the region, but currently we
don't see the demand," Pellegrini said.
But demand in that region might pick up in the medium to
long-term because it has a high concentration of high-net-worth
individuals that use business jets, he said.
Pellegrini said the company was shifting its focus to the
United States because of weakness in emerging markets including
China. Slowing economic growth in China as well as a crackdown
on corruption by President Xi Jinping is putting off some
potential buyers.
"We are transferring more activities to U.S., investing more
in marketing and sales ... there. We are growing our operations
there and we were able to grow sales and market share there
substantially this year," Pellegrini said.
Embraer's U.S. expansion includes a $48 million new assembly
line, customer centre and expanded sales operations.
The Brazilian plane-maker forecast global deliveries during
2015-2024 to be 9,250 jets, of which North America would be
4,620 jets and Middle East would be 230 jets.
Last year, it projected 2014-2033 global deliveries to be
6,250 for its 70-130 seat jets.
