SAO PAULO, March 29 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its biggest commercial aircraft ever took to the skies more than three months ahead of schedule, confirming healthy progress on a re-engined new generation of airliners.

A prototype of the E195-E2 began its first flight shortly before noon Brazil local time (1500 GMT), the company said on Twitter, celebrating a milestone originally programmed for the second half of 2017. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)