(Recasts with comments from executives)
SAO PAULO May 23 The first re-engined aircraft
in Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA's narrowbody E-Jet
family took its first flight on Monday, months ahead of schedule
and below the expected weight.
The E190-E2, which enters service in 2018, is the first
aircraft in Embraer's commercial jet line-up with new wings and
Pratt & Whitney engines aimed at improving fuel efficiency.
"We are about four or five months ahead of schedule with
this flight," said Paulo Cesar Silva, head of commercial
aviation at Embraer, in a telephone interview. "The plane flew
marvelously well, showing real maturity."
The prototype weighed in "a bit below" its projected weight,
said Senior Vice President Luis Carlos Affonso, a rare feat at a
phase when planemakers are often battling to shave weight.
The first flight lasted more than three hours, while the
prototype tested its maximum velocity and altitude, the
executives said.
Embraer is also expanding the size and range of its largest
commercial jet, the E195, whose next generation enters service
in 2019, posing a direct challenge to the new C Series produced
by Canadian rival Bombardier Inc.
