BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
SAO PAULO May 12 Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, forecasts 2,060 deliveries of 70- to 130-seat jets in the North American market over the next 20 years, according to a market study released by the company on Tuesday.
The forecast was slightly above its previous 20-year forecast for the North American market, released in July, which projected 2,010 deliveries in the segment between 2014 and 2033. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao)
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union has asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift, but the Brazilian government has not agreed, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.