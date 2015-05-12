SAO PAULO May 12 Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, forecasts 2,060 deliveries of 70- to 130-seat jets in the North American market over the next 20 years, according to a market study released by the company on Tuesday.

The forecast was slightly above its previous 20-year forecast for the North American market, released in July, which projected 2,010 deliveries in the segment between 2014 and 2033. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao)