BRIEF-Envestnet sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Envestnet provides update on fourth quarter 2016 financial results
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, is maintaining its 2012 forecasts for deliveries and revenue, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado told reporters in Brasilia.
Last week Embraer reported that deliveries of commercial and executive jets fell in the third quarter, making it harder for the company to meet its annual targets this year.
* Envestnet provides update on fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Ace Hardware reports record revenues, profits and patronage dividend
* VBI Vaccines receives positive response from Health Canada's initial evaluation of the proposed Sci-B-Vac Phase III clinical program