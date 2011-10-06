BRIEF-International Game Technology extends eight-year contract with Synot Group
* Says eight-year contract extension with Synot Group to providing system software and game content through 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Firm orders valued at $256.8 mln
* Deal could top $500 mln if Gecas calls option
* Deliveries to start at the end of 2012
SAO PAULO, Oct 6 Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N) saidon Thursday it sold six planes to GE Capital Aviation Services (Gecas), the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric (GE.N).
The sale, which includes six Embraer 190 jets and the option for six additional planes, is valued at $256.8 million at list prices. But it could top $500 million should Gecas exercise the option.
The orders will be included in Embraer's fourth quarter pipeline of orders, the company said, adding that deliveries were expected to start at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Cesar Bianconi; Writing by Inae Riveras)
* Says eight-year contract extension with Synot Group to providing system software and game content through 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 Minnesota has launched an investigation to find the source of seed mixes contaminated with weed seeds after the aggressive, herbicide-resistant Palmer amaranth weed was found on 30 areas planted in a federal conservation program.
* Total proved reserves of 6.3 Tcfe, as of December 31, 2016, which is an 11% increase compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: