SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker, posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 171.6 million reais ($94 million) on Tuesday, compared to a profit of 208 million reais a year earlier.

The planemaker was expected to post a $143 million profit in the quarter, according a Reuters survey of seven analysts who gave their estimates in dollars. Embraer reported its results on Tuesday in Brazilian reais.

($1 = 1.82 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Carol Bishopric)