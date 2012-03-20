US STOCKS-Wall Street rises further into uncharted territory
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
SAO PAULO, March 20 Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest planemaker, posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 171.6 million reais ($94 million) on Tuesday, compared to a profit of 208 million reais a year earlier.
The planemaker was expected to post a $143 million profit in the quarter, according a Reuters survey of seven analysts who gave their estimates in dollars. Embraer reported its results on Tuesday in Brazilian reais.
($1 = 1.82 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
MAPUTO, Feb 15 Tropical storm Dineo, which has been building along the east coast of southern Africa, made landfall in Mozambique on Wednesday evening, battering two coastal towns with heavy rain and wind at speeds of up to 160 km (100 miles) an hour.
NEW YORK, Feb 15 Shares of U.S. hospital operators have regained some favor to start 2017, as investors set aside concerns about an immediate dismantling of Obamacare.