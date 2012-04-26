BRIEF-FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25 MLN DEBENTURE
SAO PAULO, April 26 Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, posted a 36 percent drop in first-quarter net income from a year earlier to 111.2 million reais ($61 million), according to a securities filing on Thursday.
Profit missed the average estimate of $79 million in a Reuters survey of four analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer's initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.
($1 = 1.82 reais at the end of March) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4FOMr Further company coverage:
* BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.54 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2kxDiSj Further company coverage: