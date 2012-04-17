SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazil's Embraer , the world's third-largest commercial aircraft maker, said on Tuesday it delivered 34 commercial and executive jets in the first quarter, up from 28 planes a year earlier.

The company delivered 21 commercial planes and 13 private aircraft in the quarter, according to a securities filing. Embraer's backlog of firm orders in those segments fell to $14.7 billion, compared with $15.4 billion at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)