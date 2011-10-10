* Delivery of Legacy 650 jets to begin this year
* Embraer and Chinese leasing company had signed agreement
SAO PAULO Oct 10 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA),
the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, announced an
order for 13 Legacy 650 executive jets by Minsheng Financial
Leasing Co in China for delivery beginning this year.
Embraer said in a press release on Monday the order
followed a memorandum of understanding the companies signed in
July for up to 20 business jets.
The rapid growth of air travel in China has made it a key
market for Embraer, but the company has not received permission
to produce its popular E-Jet family of regional planes there,
in part because China is developing a similar plane.
Instead, Embraer has increased its focus on China's
executive aviation market, reaching a deal in April to start
assembling smaller business jets in China.
(Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; editing by John Wallace)