* Delivery of Legacy 650 jets to begin this year
* Embraer and Chinese leasing company had signed agreement
* Deal worth about $393 mln at list prices
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 Brazil's Embraer SA
(EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial plane maker,
announced an order for 13 Legacy 650 executive jets by Minsheng
Financial Leasing Co in China for delivery beginning this
year.
Embraer said in a news release on Monday the order followed
a memorandum of understanding the companies signed in July for
up to 20 business jets.
At list prices, the order announced on Monday is worth
about $393 million. An Embraer spokesman declined to give the
actual value of the deal.
Embraer shares were up 3.1 percent in Sao Paulo trading
after the announcement, in line with a rise on the broader
Bovespa stock index BVSP.
The rapid growth of air travel in China has made it a key
market for Embraer, but the company has not received permission
to produce its popular E-Jet family of regional aircraft there,
in part because China is developing a similar plane.
Instead, Embraer has increased its focus on China's
executive aviation market, reaching a deal in April to start
assembling smaller business jets in China.
(Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; editing by John Wallace and
Andre Grenon)