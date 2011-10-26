* Delivery of Embraer 195 jets begins in 2013
* Azul's 52 orders give it top E-jet fleet in S.America
SAO PAULO Oct 26 Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), the
world's third-largest commercial aircraft maker, and Brazilian
airline Azul Linhas Aereas signed an order for 11 jets worth
$497.5 million, the manufacturer said on Wednesday.
The 118-seat Embraer 195 aircraft are expected for delivery
beginning in 2013, Sao Jose de Campos, Brazil-based Embraer
said in a statement.
Azul, owned by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has now
ordered a total of 52 Embraer regional jets, enough to make its
fleet of the regional E-jets the largest in South America.
(Reporting by Carolina Marcondes; writing by Brad Haynes;
editing by Andre Grenon)