* Eight additional commercial jet deliveries lift revenue

* Analysts see EBITDA doubling from year earlier

* Net income expected to slip due to taxes

By Carolina Marcondes

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 Brazil's Embraer ( EMBR3.SA ), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, is expected to post higher third-quarter revenue and operating profit on rising deliveries, but lower net income than a year ago when tax credits lifted its bottom line.

Embraer's net income is seen declining 19 percent from a year earlier to $80 million, while net revenue likely jumped 36 percent to $1.36 billion, according to the average forecasts of five analysts in a Reuters poll.

The higher revenue is a result of increased deliveries in the big-ticket commercial aviation sector, which is seen boosting the company's operational profitability.

Embraer delivered 28 regional commercial aircraft from July to September, compared with 20 commercial jets in the same period of 2010. The manufacturer also closed the quarter with $16 billion in firm orders from clients, up from a backlog of $15.8 billion three months before. [ID:nN1E79G07P]

The solid results come despite a global economic slowdown that has led rival planemaker Bombardier Inc ( BBDb.TO ) to slash production of its CRJ regional jets as airlines delay new orders. [ID:nS1E78J0AR]

Embraer's steady sales performance amid economic uncertainty led Morgan Stanley analysts to reaffirm their "overweight" rating for Embraer shares in a recent note.

"Strong results and continued order flow keep us positive on the stock," wrote analysts led by Nicolai Sebrell, adding that the company could beat its year-end revenue forecast given expectations for a strong fourth quarter.

The earthquake in Japan this year interrupted suppliers' output, pushing back nearly half of Embraer's deliveries this year to the fourth quarter.

Last month Embraer reaffirmed its target of delivering 220 commercial and executive jets during the year, after delivering 122 from January to September. Investors are watching closely for any signs of the planemaker missing its ambitious target.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of the company's ability to generate cash known as EBITDA, is likely to nearly double to $160 million.

The company's EBITDA as a share of net revenue, a measure of profitability known as its EBITDA margin, is seen nearly 4 percentage points higher than a year earlier, at 11.7 percent.

Still, Embraer's net profit is expected to slip from a year earlier, when tax credits lifted its bottom line.

DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY

Analysts will also be watching quarterly results for signs of Embraer's strategy for developing new commercial aircraft.

Embraer is the world's biggest producer of regional planes for 70 to 122 passengers, but it faces upstart rivals for the segment from Russia, Japan and China.

The outlook is made tougher as industry leaders Boeing Co ( BA.N ) and Airbus EAD.PA target regional aviation in order to offset declining orders for larger aircraft. [ID:nN1E76P24N]

Airbus and Boeing are equipping their top-selling planes with new engines offering greater fuel efficiency, while Bombardier is developing a C-Series jet in the 100- to 149-seat long-range jet category dominated by the larger rivals.

Embraer is evaluating a new family of jets or an upgrade of its biggest aircraft, the Embraer 195.

The company reports third-quarter results on Wednesday after markets close in the United States. Executives will follow up with a conference call on Friday.

Following are analyst forecasts according to US GAAP accounting standards: ==============================================================

Q3 2011 Q3 2010 Change ============================================================== Net revenue 1.364 bln 1.004 bln +35.9 pct EBITDA 159.5 mln 80 mln +99.4 pct EBITDA margin 11.7 pct 8 pct +3.7 pp Net income 79.7 mln 98.5 mln -19.1 pct ==============================================================

(Revenue and EBITDA forecasts include five estimates, while net income forecast is the average of four estimates.)

