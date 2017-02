SAO PAULO Nov 2 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, reported on Wednesday a slight third-quarter net loss of 200,000 reais ($115,000), down from a net gain of 220 million reais a year earlier.

However, Embraer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, rose 37 percent to 311 million reais, the company said in a securities filing.

($=1.74 reais) (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)