SAO PAULO, Nov 3 Shares of Embraer (EMBR3.SA), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, suffered the worst drop on Brazil's benchmark stock index on Thursday after disappointing results and dimming fourth-quarter prospects.

The stock was down 4.2 percent during afternoon trading in Sao Paulo, headed to its worst session in six weeks, compared with a 1.7 percent rise on the Bovespa index .BVSP.

Embraer booked a slim third-quarter loss due to a plunging local currency and warned in a late Wednesday filing it could miss its guidance for 2011 net revenue by as much as $200 million due to possible delays in delivering executive jets. [ID:nN1E7A11WY]

The company also said in the securities filing that it had opened an internal investigation into transactions in three countries in response to a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Embraer said the SEC subpoena concerned possible violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which prohibits companies listed in the United States from bribing foreign officials.

Reuters reported in September that U.S. law enforcement officials were investigating possible bribery associated with contracts between aerospace companies and state airlines. [ID:nN1E7881S8]

Embraer lists American depositary receipts (ERJ.N) on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo and Tim Hepher in Paris, editing by Matthew Lewis)