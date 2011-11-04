* SEC investigating Embraer for possible bribery
* Curado: probe unlikely to hurt bids for U.S. contracts
* Company assuming moderate global growth, stable prices
* Embraer shares rebound sharply from Thursday drop
By Brad Haynes and Carolina Marcondes
Nov 4 A U.S. government bribery probe of
Embraer (EMBR3.SA)(ERJ.N) is unlikely to hamper the Brazilian
planemaker's bidding for U.S. defense contracts, Chief
Executive Officer Frederico Curado said on Friday.
Curado declined to discuss the implications of the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation of Embraer
for a possible violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices
Act, but said on a conference call that he was "confident that
it won't prevent us from participating in any bidding
process."
Shares of the world's third-largest maker of commercial
planes erased early losses and rose for the first time in a
week. The stock closed up 4.4 percent at 11.58 reais on Friday,
after losing 5 percent a day earlier after news of the probe.
U.S.-traded shares of the world's biggest producer of
regional planes closed up 3.45 percent at $26.95 in New York.
The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act bans U.S.-listed
companies from bribing foreign officials or seeking illegal
ways to win businesses. Companies convicted are banned from
bidding for contracts in the United States, and executives
found guilty of wrongdoing could go to jail.
Embraer, which earlier this year opened a factory in
Florida and last month got its defense turboprop Super Tucano
approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, is
bidding for U.S. defense contracts.
Curado said he was unable to comment further on the
duration, scope or outcome of the investigation.
FBI INVESTIGATIONS
Reuters reported in September that U.S. law enforcement
officials were investigating possible bribery associated with
contracts between aerospace companies and state airlines. There
was no immediate evidence that the investigations were related
to the SEC probe of Embraer. [ID:nN1E7881S8]
While the aerospace industry has long been subject to such
scrutiny, recent enforcement efforts by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation have focused on sales and maintenance contracts
on the commercial side rather than in defense.
Recent cases involving defense companies may have provoked
a closer look at commercial aerospace deals, particularly given
efforts by companies to offset declining demand in the United
States and Europe with more deals in the Middle East and Asia,
where corruption has been rampant.
Embraer posted a third-quarter loss on Wednesday due to a
steep decline in local currency and said it could miss its
target for revenue this year by as much as $200 million because
of delayed deliveries and cancellations of executive jets.
[ID:nN1E7A11WY]
Such cancellations could reduce executive jet deliveries
this year by about 20 units, Curado said, but he sees this
cycle coming to an end and expects revenue from executive jets
to rise next year.
The economic crisis in Europe was not leading the company
to cut prices for smaller or larger aircraft, Curado said,
adding that most cancellations of executive jets were
concentrated among European and North American clients.
The company is not basing its estimates for deliveries and
revenue on a scenario of "deep global recession," Curado said.
Sao Paulo-traded shares of Embraer are up about 1 percent
this year, compared with a drop of about 16 percent in Brazil's
benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP.
