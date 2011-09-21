* Brazil's Embraer estimates total demand for China market

* 20-year forecast rises from 950 regional jets last year

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA) (ERJ.N), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Wednesday it expects total demand from China for 975 new regional jets by 2030.

That estimate rose from last year's 20-year estimate of 950 new regional jets in the company's previous forecast for China, where orders for new aircraft are expected to soar over the next decade as demand for air travel booms. [ID:nTOE6AF04Q]

Embraer, which is the world's largest producer of regional jets, projects total deliveries in China through 2030 of 520 regional jets with 91 to 120 seats, 440 aircraft with 61 to 90 seats and 15 planes with 30 to 60 seats, accounting for 13 percent of estimated global demand.

The company sold 90 commercial jets in China since 2000, accounting for 70 percent of the Chinese market for aircraft smaller than 120 seats, Embraer said in a statement.

Embraer and Brazilian diplomats lobbied heavily to allow the company to start producing its popular E-Jet family of regional planes in China, but that approval never came, in part because China is developing a similar regional plane.

Instead the company has increased focus on China's business jet market, reaching a deal in April to start assembling smaller business jets in China and inked a deal with China Minsheng Banking Co to sell as many as 20 executive jets.

