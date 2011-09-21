* Brazil's Embraer estimates total demand for China market
* 20-year forecast rises from 950 regional jets last year
SAO PAULO, Sept 21 Brazil's Embraer (EMBR3.SA)
(ERJ.N), the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said
on Wednesday it expects total demand from China for 975 new
regional jets by 2030.
That estimate rose from last year's 20-year estimate of 950
new regional jets in the company's previous forecast for China,
where orders for new aircraft are expected to soar over the
next decade as demand for air travel booms. [ID:nTOE6AF04Q]
Embraer, which is the world's largest producer of regional
jets, projects total deliveries in China through 2030 of 520
regional jets with 91 to 120 seats, 440 aircraft with 61 to 90
seats and 15 planes with 30 to 60 seats, accounting for 13
percent of estimated global demand.
The company sold 90 commercial jets in China since 2000,
accounting for 70 percent of the Chinese market for aircraft
smaller than 120 seats, Embraer said in a statement.
Embraer and Brazilian diplomats lobbied heavily to allow
the company to start producing its popular E-Jet family of
regional planes in China, but that approval never came, in part
because China is developing a similar regional plane.
Instead the company has increased focus on China's business
jet market, reaching a deal in April to start assembling
smaller business jets in China and inked a deal with China
Minsheng Banking Co to sell as many as 20 executive jets.
