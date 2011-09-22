* Metalworkers demanding wage increase over 17 percent
* Union in Sao Paulo state says gave 48 hours notice
* Tight labor market driving up real salaries
* Shares of Embraer down 5.8 pct, in line with index
SAO PAULO, Sept 22 Metalworkers at Brazil's
Embraer (EMBR3.SA) (ERJ.N), the world's third-largest
commercial planemaker, started a 24-hour strike on Thursday to
demand a more than 17 percent salary increase.
Union leaders at the planemaker's Faria Lima factory in Sao
Paulo state said in a statement that the metalworkers were
striking for the first time in at least 10 years to demand a
shorter work week and a 9.75 percent wage hike over a
particular measure of inflation.
Unemployment in Brazil is holding around 6 percent, near
record lows, giving labor unions more leverage in wage talks
and driving up salaries faster than inflation, which has
accelerated to a six-year high. [ID:nS1E78L089]
Embraer did not immediately have a comment on the strike.
Shares of the company fell 5.8 percent on Thursday, in line
with a 5.6 percent plunge on the broader Bovespa stock index
.BVSP.
(Reporting by Carol Marcondes and Brad Haynes, editing by
Matthew Lewis)