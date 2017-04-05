GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet scheduled to enter service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, told journalists on Wednesday.
Brazil's Air Force has already ordered 28 of the aircraft for 7.2 billion reais ($2.33 billion), with two deliveries in 2018, three in 2019 and "the sky is the limit" for production in the following years, Schneider said.
($1 = 3.0939 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.