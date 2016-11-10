BRIEF-Constellation Brands names Bill Newlands as chief operating officer
* Constellation Brands Inc - in his new role, Newlands will oversee beer division, wine & spirits division and growth organization
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday it had begun negotiations with a metalworkers union to put up to 2,000 workers on two- to five-month furloughs over the course of 2017 and 2018 in order to cut costs as production slows.
Embraer already cut nearly 8 percent of its workforce this year through voluntary buyouts and is aiming to reduce annual operating costs by $200 million amid weak business jet demand and a downturn in Brazilian defense spending. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* TriState Capital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lam Research Corporation reports financial results for the quarter ended December 25, 2016