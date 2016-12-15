SAO PAULO Dec 15 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA lowered its target for a proposed furlough at its headquarters in Sao Paulo state to 1,080 employees from 2,000 proposed last month, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Embraer started negotiations in November with a metalworkers union to put employees on two- to five-month furloughs over the course of 2017 and 2018 to cut costs as production slows. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)