SAO PAULO Nov 28 Embraer SA said on Monday that unions for workers at most Brazil-based operations approved collective bargaining agreements providing for an average 5 percent pay raise next year, with the exception of one metalworkers union at the aircraft maker's largest factory.

Embraer said unions in the southeastern Brazilian cities of Botucatu, Gavião Peixoto, São Paulo, Sorocaba and Taubaté had agreed to the deal granting a one-time fixed bonus of 4,000 reais ($1,175) per worker and a 5 percent raise starting in January 2017.

Workers in São José dos Campos, where the company makes commercial jets, have approved terms of the deal, but the union has not yet signed. In a statement, the union, known as Sindmetalsjc, said Embraer had already failed to meet an item in the agreement.

"That stance by Embraer is a total disrespect to workers," Herbert Claros, the union's president, said in the statement.

Shares shed 0.6 percent to 16.80 reais, extending losses this year to 45 percent.

($1 = 3.40 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Peter Cooney)