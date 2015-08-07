SAO PAULO Aug 7 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday that the production of its Legacy 450/500 business jet line would migrate to an assembly line in Florida, with the first delivery expected at the end of 2016.

Embraer's executive aviation chief Marco Tulio Pellegrini said in an interview that the new Legacy 450 would give the company more exposure to the growing U.S. business jet market. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)