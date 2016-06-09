BRIEF-ConocoPhillips says would expect costs in 2017 to be roughly same as 2016
* Chief Executive Ryan Lance says wants dividend to be 'competitive, sustainable and affordable through the cycles'
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Thursday that Paulo Cesar Silva, the current head of its commercial aviation division, will take over as chief executive.
Frederico Curado, who led the company over the past decade, will transfer his executive role in July and contribute to a transition through the end of 2016, Embraer said in a public statement. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
Feb 2 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc said Chief Executive Mark Durcan would retire.
Feb 2 Saputo Inc, one of Canada's largest dairy producers, reported larger quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by increased international prices.