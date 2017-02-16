BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 22 pct
* CME raises Palladium Futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 22.2 percent to $6,050 per contract from $4,950
SAO PAULO Feb 16 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Thursday said Michael Amalfitano, a veteran of the leasing industry, will run its business jet division, according to a securities filing.
Amalfitano, who has worked at Stonebriar Commercial Finance, Banc of America Leasing, Fleet Capital and GE Capital, will replace Marco Tulio Pellegrini, who took over the division in 2014 and will assume another leadership position at the company to be announced shortly, according to the filing. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.