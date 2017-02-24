SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday that its former head of executive aviation Marco Tulio Pellegrini will take over Portuguese maintenance and production unit OGMA starting on April 3.

Embraer announced last week that Pellegrini was passing the reins of the executive aviation business to leasing industry veteran Michael Amalfitano. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)