Apple hires two top TV executives from Sony Pictures
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
SAO PAULO Feb 24 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday that its former head of executive aviation Marco Tulio Pellegrini will take over Portuguese maintenance and production unit OGMA starting on April 3.
Embraer announced last week that Pellegrini was passing the reins of the executive aviation business to leasing industry veteran Michael Amalfitano. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: