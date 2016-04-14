BRASILIA, April 14 Brazil's Embraer SA delivered 21 commercial jets and 23 executive aircraft in the first quarter, 37.5 percent more than in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, totaled $21.9 billion as of March 31, down from $22.5 billion at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione. Editing by Jane Merriman)