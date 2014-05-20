BRIEF-Brunswick says CEO Schwabero's 2016 compensation was $6.7 mln
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO May 20 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's biggest maker of regional jets, signed a contract to supply 28 KC-390 cargo aircraft to Brazil's Air Force, according to a statement on Tuesday.
The deal, worth 7.2 billion reais ($3.26 billion), will enter the planemaker's firm order book following the completion of final paperwork, which should occur within 90 days, the statement added.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Brunswick - CEO Mark D. Schwabero's 2016 total compensation $6.7 million versus $4.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2nJdtRb Further company coverage:
* VWR Corp - financial details of this acquisition remain confidential
* OPKO receives FDA orphan drug status for its new oligonucleotide to treat genetic neurological disorder