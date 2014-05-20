SAO PAULO May 20 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's biggest maker of regional jets, signed a contract to supply 28 KC-390 cargo aircraft to Brazil's Air Force, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The deal, worth 7.2 billion reais ($3.26 billion), will enter the planemaker's firm order book following the completion of final paperwork, which should occur within 90 days, the statement added.

($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)