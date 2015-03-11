BRIEF-GOL announces configuration of Boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions
* GOL announces configuration of boeing 737 max-8 combining operating cost reductions and improved customer experience
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third largest commercial plane maker, said on Wednesday it booked a firm order from U.S. regional operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc. for five of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.
The deal, which will be included in Embraer's order book for the first quarter, is valued at $222 million, the plane maker said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, March 28 State-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, posted a sharp jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, reflecting declining loan-loss provisions in light of a drop in delinquencies.