RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third largest commercial plane maker, said on Wednesday it booked a firm order from U.S. regional operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc. for five of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.

The deal, which will be included in Embraer's order book for the first quarter, is valued at $222 million, the plane maker said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)