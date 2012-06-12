EVORA, Portugal, June 12 Embraer's
Evora factory in Portugal will remain the company's most
important international investment despite a deepening euro
crisis, the Europe head of the world's third largest commercial
aircraft maker told Reuters.
Luis Fuchs said the components plant will start operating in
September and deliver its first shipments for assembly in Brazil
by the end of the year.
The factory represents a 177 million euros ($221.44
million)investment.
"We have to make this investment. The world will recover
from the crisis, one way or another, and we need to be prepared
to ride the recovery of the global economy," Fuchs said when
asked if the investment was at risk if Portugal left the euro
zone.
Portugal is under a 78-billion euro International Monetary
Fund/European Union bailout that includes across-the-board tax
hikes and spending cuts that have cooled internal consumption
and pushed the country into its worst recession since the 1970s.
The foreign direct investment represented by Embraer's
project is seen as a model to follow at a moment when Portugal
needs to boost exports to rebalance its external accounts.
The Evora factory in the southern Alentejo region, one of
Portugal's poorest and least populous, will build components for
Embraer's Legacy 450 and 500 executive jets as well its largest
cargo plane, the KC390.
Fuchs said Embraer already has orders for the planes it will
produce with the components. "Brazil is going to have the World
Cup and the Olympics and will need planes to monitor security,"
he said.
($1 = 0.7993 euros)
(Reporting by Filipe Alves; Writing by Daniel Alvarenga;
Editing by David Cowell)