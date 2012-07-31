BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazilian plane maker Embraer does not expect to slow production despite an order backlog at a six-year low, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told journalists on a Tuesday conference call.
Embraer, the world's largest maker of regional jets, posted a decline in second-quarter profit on Monday due to higher taxes, but solid output and a more favorable exchange rate boosted the company's profit margin forecast. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Carol Marcondes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* National Retail Properties Inc says core FFO guidance for 2017 is $2.42 to $2.48 per share
* Zosano pharma announces 3.8mg dose of m207, its novel transdermal therapeutic, meets both co-primary endpoints in the Zotrip pivotal efficacy trial in migraine
Feb 13 DuPont and Chemours Co said on Monday they had agreed to pay about $671 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to the leak of a toxic chemical, used to make Teflon, that has been linked to cancer and other diseases.