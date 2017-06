SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian airline Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA will be the first operator of Embraer SA's re-engined E195-E2 commercial jet, starting in the second half of 2019, the planemaker said on Thursday.

A senior Embraer executive told Reuters earlier this week the planemaker is on track to fly the next-generation jet by June after an earlier-than-expected rollout of its first prototype. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski)