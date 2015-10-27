SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA has already begun hedging its 2016 cash flow
against the impact of a volatile exchange rate, Chief Financial
Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told journalists on a Tuesday
earnings call.
Embraer's currency hedge, which Filippo said is intended to
limit the effects of sharp FX swings, has limited the positive
impact of this year's 32 percent depreciation of the Brazilian
real on the company's results.
About 85 percent of Embraer's revenue is pegged to the U.S.
dollar, while one-quarter of its costs, especially labor, are
denominated in the Brazilian currency.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes)