BRIEF-Unisys says CEO 2016 total compensation was $5.9 mln
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Nov 6 Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, does not expect any budget cuts in Brazil to affect revenue from its contracts with the country's Air Force, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told journalists on Thursday.
After a slim re-election victory last month, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is facing pressure to tighten the federal budget in order to avoid a downgrade of the country's credit rating.
Defense contracts in Brazil and overseas surged to 28 percent of Embraer's revenue in the third quarter, according to a filing earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* PNM Resources inc says settlement discussions with parties to rate case are ongoing.
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.