BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional jets, delivered 19 commercial planes and 15 executive aircraft in the third quarter, according to a Wednesday filing.

Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, rose to a record high of $22.1 billion at the end of September from $18.1 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, Editing by Franklin Paul)