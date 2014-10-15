BRIEF-Mulesoft says IPO of 13 mln shares priced at $17/shr
* Mulesoft inc- pricing of its initial public offering of 13 million shares of its class a common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.
BRASILIA Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA, the world's largest maker of regional jets, delivered 19 commercial planes and 15 executive aircraft in the third quarter, according to a Wednesday filing.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected revenue, rose to a record high of $22.1 billion at the end of September from $18.1 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Mulesoft inc- pricing of its initial public offering of 13 million shares of its class a common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.
PARIS, March 16 Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.
March 16 ValueAct Capital raised its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, in a move that could provide a confidence boost to the drug company three days after its largest shareholder sold out of the stock.