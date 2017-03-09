SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA can produce current and upcoming generations of
its E175 regional jet on the same assembly line without
sacrificing profitability, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva
told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.
Silva said it is quite challenging for airlines to lift a
scope clause in pilots' contracts like the one now barring the
next-generation E175 from the U.S. regional aviation market due
to its weight. However, Silva said Embraer is eyeing
competitiveness in markets outside the United States as it moves
ahead with developing the new E175-E2.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)