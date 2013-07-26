METALS-Copper slips on dollar but supply concerns underpin
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
SAO PAULO, July 26 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has seen early signs of weakening demand for its Legacy 650 business jets in the "super mid-size" segment, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a Friday conference call.
As a result, Embraer's business jet unit is on track to hit the lower end of its 2013 delivery and revenue targets, he said.
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
* On March 2,got from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD, settles issues under audit from 1999 to 2005
March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on several early stage studies testing its experimental cancer drug.