SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA said on Thursday it will delay development of a
military cargo jet and forgo $300 million of revenue this year
due to Brazil's weaker currency and defense spending cuts,
triggering the biggest drop in its shares in nearly four years.
Embraer now plans to deliver its first KC-390 cargo aircraft
to the Brazilian Air Force in the first half of 2018 rather than
the end of 2016, the company said in its quarterly earnings
report. The plane is the biggest Embraer has made.
Second-quarter profit fell 10 percent from a year earlier
due in part to its flagging defense unit, whose contracts have
been cut back and stretched out due to a government austerity
push aimed at shoring up Brazil's investment-grade rating.
Domestic defense contracts are also contributing less
revenue in U.S. dollars due to a 20 percent plunge by the
Brazilian real this year. Embraer is listed in New York
and Sao Paulo and reports earnings in dollars.
Embraer shares fell almost 8 percent in Sao Paulo, on track
for their biggest daily loss since August 2011.
Chief Executive Frederico Curado said he did not expect
defense revenues to rebound next year, but that there should be
no "new surprises" from the government forcing Embraer to scale
back contracts again this year or next.
Defense operations contributed over 23 percent of sales last
year, but fell to just 14 percent of revenue last quarter.
Embraer has invested heavily in a diversified defense unit,
winning contracts to develop the KC-390 cargo plane, refurbish
old fighter jets, launch a Brazilian satellite and set up a
border monitoring system in the Amazon rainforest.
Curado said defense cuts were concentrated on the KC-390 and
the fighter jet upgrades, which would be reduced in scope.
Following a first flight in February, the KC-390 test
campaign is now scheduled to start in the third quarter and last
18-24 months, with certification in the second half of 2017.
The government still owes about $370 million in accounts
receivable that Embraer is working to collect, Curado said.
Embraer lowered its 2015 revenue outlook by $300 million to
between $5.8 billion and $6.3 billion.
Embraer kept its targets for operating profit as a stronger
dollar should boost export margins.
The company reported a quarterly net profit of $129 million,
above the average forecast of $96 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
