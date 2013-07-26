BRIEF-Matinas BioPharma and NIH/NIAID initiate open-label extension to phase 2A study of MAT2203
* Matinas BioPharma and NIH/NIAID initiate open-label extension to phase 2A study of MAT2203 in chronic mucocutaneous candidiasis
(Corrects year-earlier profit in paragraph 1 to 124 mln reais, not 62 mln reais)
SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, posted a second-quarter net loss of 10 million reais ($4.5 million), down from a profit of 124 million reais a year earlier, according to a Thursday securities filing.
The result missed an average estimate of an $88 million profit in a Reuters survey of seven analysts. Analysts gave their estimates in dollars, but Embraer's initial earnings report was in Brazilian reais.
($1 = 2.25 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Antares Pharma Inc - company reported preliminary total revenue of $14.2 million and $52.2 million for quarter and year ended december 31, 2016, respectively
* Eric Sprott - holds, indirectly, about 18 million common shares of Kerr Mines Inc, representing approximately 9.4% of outstanding shares of Kerr Mines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: